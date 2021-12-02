Care home donate hamper to needy

Activities team, Shelbie and Suzanne visited the facility to hand over the parcel that had been put together with the help of some of the team and the residents. Neil Todd, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, said: “Taking part in supporting Ripon Community House has been a great thing for everyone at the home.

“It’s for such an important cause and I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”

Ripon Community House runs adult education classes, various exercise and other community groups. It also has meeting and conference rooms.

A spokesman for Boroughoughbridge Manor said: “It’s been a difficult year for so many and the team are extremely grateful for all the support they have received during these challenging times.

“The team want to now pay back to the community and help where they can.

“Boroughbridge Manor loves to support the local community and will continue to help where they can.”

The hamper was gratefully received by Suzanne Bowyer, Chief Executive at Ripon Community Centre who said it will help those in need over the festive period.

The Allhallowgate-based Community Centre distributes food to the needy and donations of dried, tinned goods can be left Monday to Thursday, 9am-3pm.

This week management at the Barchester Healthcare run Boroughoughbridge Manor said that they are welcoming new residents into its homes.