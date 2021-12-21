Local organisations in North Yorkshire have teamed up to launch the inaugural Cards for Carers campaign to raise funds for Dementia Forward and the Care Workers’ Charity.

Promedica24, Later Life Hub and Watkins Wright, in collaboration with the Care Workers’ Charity and Dementia Forward, are encouraging people to leave messages of thanks and support for care workers across the area.

People can find Christmas Caring Trees placed in several locations including at Watkins Wright, 38 High St, Knaresborough; Watkins Wright, 12 Fishergate, Boroughbridge; Dementia Forward, George Armitage House, Church Lane, Burton Leonard.

Each of them is decorated with Christmas cards for people to write on them, leaving messages and words of support for care workers.

Promedica24 supports people to live independently and well in the comfort of their own homes.

The Care Workers Charity offers wellbeing support and financial assistance for thousands of people working in social care, raising £3.2m in 2020 for carers across the UK.

Later Life Hub is a collaboration of trusted organisations providing support, advice and services to the over 50s across North Yorkshire. Its charity partner, Dementia Forward, is the leading dementia charity for York and North Yorkshire, providing support and advice to anybody affected by dementia across the region.