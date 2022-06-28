Cancer patient calling on Harrogate residents to support this summers Race for Life

Marlies Fuchs – known to all as Molly – from Settle, who is receiving palliative treatment for secondary breast cancer, is a veteran of many Race for Life events.

Although no longer able to take part, she is urging others to sign up for the event at the Stray in Harrogate on Sunday, July 10 to raise funds for life-saving research.

Molly, 57, took part in her first Race for Life in 2004 and has completed a number of the events over the years.

Molly Fuchs is urging everyone to sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Harrogate and raise money for life-saving research

With cancer affecting many family members, including her dad Kaspar who died of bowel cancer and her mum, Mavis, Molly is encouraging others to join her in raising funds.

She said: “It’s not just something that affects me; it’s affected my whole family."

Molly said that taking part in organised runs and races, including the Race for Life, had been a good way to get to know others and she stressed that ability wasn’t an issue.

She added: “I’ve got friends from years and years ago because of running and I still have contact with the running community – it’s a fantastic community.

“Running and charity for me go hand in hand, from my first 5km and Race for Life in 2004 to 10kms, half marathons and finally the London Marathon.

"In my head I was this long legged, ponytail bouncing gazelle - unfortunately the reality was somewhat different.

“I cannot relive the past, only appreciate the things I did and the wonderful memories I still hold close.

"Whether running, jogging or walking, Race for Life could be your stepping stone to other things – go for it and while doing so raise money for a worthwhile cause.”

Following her initial breast cancer diagnosis in 2015, Molly, who previously worked for a travel company, underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

After completing her treatment, she continued running and raising funds for Cancer Research UK and other charities.

When her diagnosis prevented her from taking part in a planned official Race for Life in 2015, she decided to complete the equivalent distance closer to home, raising £750 and she was rewarded with a medal from the charity.

In 2020, she was told that she had secondary cancer in her pelvis and is now receiving palliative chemotherapy.

She is now spending time with friends and family, enjoying holidays and fulfilling her bucket list ambitions, such as dining in a Michelin-starred restaurant and trying on wedding dresses.

Molly believes that it is important to join events such as Race for Life because of the difference it will make for those who have cancer in the future.

She said: “The things I get involved with won’t help me, because my life is limited but it will help people in the future.

"Sometimes you’ve not got to think about yourself, you’ve got to think about how it will affect other generations and other people going forward.”

Every year, around 33,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire & the Humber and money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

The Race for Life events at the Stray in Harrogate on Sunday, July 10 are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from the 3km, 5km and 10km events and there is also an opportunity to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.