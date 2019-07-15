Can you spot yourself in these 40 pictures from Harrogate's Race for Life this weekend?
It was a fantastic day as runners turned out as to raise money for a worthy cause at Race for Life on Sunday.
Take a look through our photos and see if you can spot anyone you know in the sea of pink.
1. Race for Life 2019
Pictured from left to right: Molly Beaton, Holly Formsworth and Sarah Myles.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
2. Race for Life 2019
A runner ringing the bell as she crossed the finish line.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
3. Race for Life 2019
A thumbs up from two smiling ladies at the race.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
4. Race for Life 2019
A striking pink display on one woman who took part in the race.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
