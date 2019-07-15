The busy crowd waving at the camera.

Can you spot yourself in these 40 pictures from Harrogate's Race for Life this weekend?

It was a fantastic day as runners turned out as to raise money for a worthy cause at Race for Life on Sunday.

Take a look through our photos and see if you can spot anyone you know in the sea of pink.

Pictured from left to right: Molly Beaton, Holly Formsworth and Sarah Myles.

A runner ringing the bell as she crossed the finish line.

A thumbs up from two smiling ladies at the race.

A striking pink display on one woman who took part in the race.

