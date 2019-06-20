Can you spot yourself in these 15 throwback photos from Harrogate school proms in 2010? We all remember our school proms, getting dressed up and celebrating the end of school with our closest friends. Can you spot yourself in our throwback gallery? 1. Pink Ladies A group of Y11 girls from St John Fisher Catholic High School posed in front of their pink limousine at the 2010 prom Adrian Murray freelance Buy a Photo 2. Suited and booted A group of Y11 boys enjoying the St John Fisher Catholic High School 2010 prom after rocking up in a vintage bus Adrian Murray freelance Buy a Photo 3. Dress to impress More Y11 pupils from St John Fisher Catholic High School showcased their best outfits at the 2010 prom Adrian Murray freelance Buy a Photo 4. Sky full of stars A coordinating group of Y11 St John Fisher Catholic High School students, posing against a starry backdrop at the 2010 prom Adrian Murray freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4