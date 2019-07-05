The crowds enjoy the sunshine at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2006

Can you see yourself in any of our photos from Great Yorkshire Show over the years?

The spectacular Great Yorkshire Show returns to Harrogate next week for its 161st year.

Take a look through our photos of the show from over the years and see if you can spot any familiar faces...

HRH Prince Andrew is introduced to guests at The Great Yorkshire Show in 2002

1. A royal visit...

HRH Prince Andrew is introduced to guests at The Great Yorkshire Show in 2002
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
-Members of the Yorkshire Countrywomen Association Pat Wharam, Joyce Nixon, Jean Brockhouse and Glenys Rowe selling locally made produce at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2006.

2. Jam packed with fun...

-Members of the Yorkshire Countrywomen Association Pat Wharam, Joyce Nixon, Jean Brockhouse and Glenys Rowe selling locally made produce at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2006.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Two young showgoers give their approval at the Great Yorkshire Show 2008.

3. Thumbs up...

Two young showgoers give their approval at the Great Yorkshire Show 2008.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Jamie, Holly, Phoebe and Vicki Bairstow at the Great Yorkshire Show 2008.

4. A family day out...

Jamie, Holly, Phoebe and Vicki Bairstow at the Great Yorkshire Show 2008.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8