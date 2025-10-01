Campaigners put new pressure on North Yorkshire Council over 'inappropriate' project by green energy firm
Supporters of Stop Scotton Solar Farm have collected more than 600 signatures on a petition urging the council to refuse planning permission over concerns the scheme to construct a large solar farm and lithium battery storage plan would "irreversibly affect the local landscape and communities".
The project to build the plant on 226 acres (91 hectares) of agricultural farmland between Scotton and Brearton is being helmed by green energy firm Boom Power who argue the development is clearly suitable for the site and would deliver "significant environmental benefits".
The proposed development would generate up to 49.9 MW of low-carbon electricity over a 40-year period with the potential to generate enough electricity to power more than 13,000 homes annually.
But Richard Tallis, chair of the Stop Scotton Solar Farm residents’ action group, says the popularity of the petition shows the potential impact of the plans has been “severely underestimated”.
“These developments are wholly inappropriate for a rural setting such as the villages of Scotton, Lingerfield, and Farnham,” he said.
"The companies involved have severely underestimated the impact that their projects will have on highway safety, environmental, ecological and heritage matters, as well as the wellbeing of the village and surrounding communities.
“While we recognise the need for renewable energy sources, this should never come at the expense of community safety and wellbeing.”
The proposed Solar Farm and BESS, is situated off Low Moor Lane, in close proximity to Scotton and Lingerfield Community Primary School, Kid’s at Heart Nursery and Percy Fields, home to Scotton Scorchers Football Club and used by the school for sports and outdoor classrooms for local children.
A spokesperson for Boom Power said the company "recognised the concerns" raised by the campaign group and the wider community and "takes them seriously".
"All community feedback and environmental considerations will be fully assessed before any decision is made,” they said.
The plans, they add, include fencing, security system, cabling access and landscaping.