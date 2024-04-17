Campaigner launches crowdfunding page to battle against plans to expand Harrogate Spring Water site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Danone-owned water company has lodged plans with North Yorkshire Council to expand its bottling plant on Harlow Moor Road.

The planning application is expected to be considered by Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors this year.

The firm says a bigger factory will mean it can create 50 new jobs and boost economic output by around £2.3m a year to £6.2m a year.

Sarah Gibbs, who is behind a campaign to stop Harrogate Spring Water’s expansion into Rotary Wood, has launched a crowdfunder to raise money for site surveys, monitoring equipment and printing flyers

But Sarah Gibbs, who regularly wears a tree costume to highlight her opposition to the plans, argues the company will destroy a “well-used and well-loved” woodland that is enjoyed by the local community.

Rotary Wood is part of the Pinewoods and was planted by schoolchildren in the 2000s.

Ms Gibbs’ GoFundMe crowdfunder has a goal of £3,000 and is currently at £200.

You can read more about it by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-to-save-rotary-wood-the-pinewoods

Ms Gibbs said: “Rotary Wood supports a variety of flora and fauna, including protected species and local priority species.

"Our woodland is now at the stage for optimal carbon sequestration, supporting a sustainable future.

“Our woodland is still under threat from Harrogate Spring Water’s development plans.

"Harrogate Spring Water intends to expand its existing single-use plastic water bottling plant into our community woodland.”

Harrogate Spring Water secured outline planning permission for the scheme in 2017, which remains valid, but the reserved matters stage deals with its appearance, size and crucially — trees.

Around 450 trees planted by local schoolchildren in an area of the Pinewoods called Rotary Wood would be chopped down to make way for the expansion.

This led to a previous reserved matters application being refused by the council in 2021 amid widespread public opposition and negative attention in the national press.

This time, the company hopes to win over critics in a new reserved matters application by planting an additional 1,200 trees on two acres of land next to Rotary Wood and to the rear of the existing Harrogate Spring Water HQ.