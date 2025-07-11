Campaign to end disabled bus pass 'disgrace' in Harrogate goes to the House of Commons

Harrogate’s MP has stepped up his passionate campaign on disabled bus passes in Parliament calling on the Government to end the current ‘arbitary’ restrictions.

Leading an adjournment debate in the House of Commons, Tom Gordon MP urged the Government to scrap the rule that bus passes could not be used until 9.30am saying the passes were “an essential aid, not a privilege”.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP pointed out that, while some local authorities choose to use their discretion to offer free travel earlier, the majority did not.

During the debate, the Lib Dem MP highlighted the damaging impact of time restrictions on the disabled, noting that disabilities don’t start at 9.30am.

He criticised the ‘postcode lottery’ created by different local policies and said the Government, which set the national time limits, had the power, and responsibility, to remove them.

“Disabled people already face physical, social and financial barriers in everyday life,” said Mr Gordon.

"The restrictions on bus pass are yet another arbitrary and often confusing restriction to navigate.

"Disabled bus passes help level the playing field for disabled people, improving access to work, healthcare and their community.”

The Harrogate MP’s campaign on this issue was kick-started after he was made aware of the restrictions earlier this year at an event organised by Harrogate-based charity Disability Action Yorkshire.

Speaking after the debate, Mr Gordon said he was disappointed that the Minister had once again chosen to kick the can down the road with the argument that Local Transport Authorities already had discretionary power to remove or alter the bus disabled pass restrictions.

“I’m very disappointed with the Government’s response,” he said.

"They say they want to support disabled people yet, when faced with a simple and affordable solution they turn a blind eye.

"Disabled people are facing soaring costs, every paid journey during peak hours adds strain to already stretched budgets.”

“Disabled bus passes are an aid, not a privilege and we must not lose sight of that.

"The Government introduced the time restriction.

"It has the power to remove it, the question is whether it has the will.”