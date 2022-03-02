Campaign on huge Wetherby housing plan will go on

Land Off Racecourse Approach Wetherby, where Taylor Wimpey are planning to build up to 800 new homes on land north of Wetherby Racecourse. 25th February 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Chairman of Better Wetherby (BW) group, Roger Owen, said that despite outline planning permission already having been granted for up to 800 homes off Racecourse Approach, there was still work to be done.

“It is clear to me that many Wetherby residents have been unaware of the scale of this development and the impact it will have on our town,” said Mr Owen, this week.

He said the recent public exhibition had given people the chance to see the plans and to talk to developers Taylor Wimpey who are currently working on reserved matters proposals including 785 homes, of which 275 are affordable housing, as well as a primary school.

“The public exhibition will, at least, have helped to raise awareness and allowed people to highlight their concerns to the developers,” said Mr Owen.

“With planning permission already granted, BW will be continuing our efforts, working with the developer and the LCC planning officials, to mitigate the negative impact on the town and try to get the best possible outcome.”

Mr Owen added: “This huge housing scheme known as Swinnow Park, now has outline planning consent, subject to some 50 planning conditions in such matters as layout, scale, appearance and landscaping of the development.

“All will require planning approval from LCC Planning Department.

“Over the past 18 months, BW has been in regular dialogue with Taylor Wimpey and the LCC Planners in efforts to promote measures with the aim of ensuring that the outcome will be an attractive and indeed, an exemplar development.

“Many of those attending the public exhibition, expressed concern about the sheer scale of the development and the negative impact and serious implications it will undoubtedly have on Wetherby.”

A Taylor Wimpey spokesman said: “We are excited to have submitted reserved matters proposals for Swinnow Park, a modern, innovative and green development of 785 new homes.

“We recognise the concerns of local residents and will be designing our development to ensure impact on the surrounding area is kept to a minimum.

“We will also be putting £12 million into improving local infrastructure and facilities through planning contributions.

“We are grateful for the feedback provided by local residents and stakeholders to date and will continue to engage and work with the community as our plans progress.”

They added that the development will include about 16 hectares of green space, including areas of maintained and wild planting, play areas and an informal nature reserve incorporating the existing Cockshot Wood.

And they added that homes will be built with energy efficiency in mind, taking into account proposed changes to the Building Regulations including the Future Homes Standard.