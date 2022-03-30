Call to support Knaresborough businesses
A town leader is calling for Knaresborough residents to keep backing local businesses even though the cost of living is putting pressure on their spending power.
Peter Lacey, who has helped coordinate a recent Knaresborough Voice survey to discover the needs of the community, made his comments after last weekend’s glorious spring weather brought visitors flocking to the town.
“Recent spring weather has seen a welcome return of visitors to our town, perhaps also attracted by the numerous recent TV broadcasts,” Peter told the Knaresborough Post.
“Hopefully, the weather also encourages local residents to enjoy what the town centre has to offer.“
He said that there was a serious challenge to traders in Knaresborough, following the restrictions placed on them during the pandemic and the future was less certain as other factors take their toll.
“How businesses will emerge from Covid, however, remains uncertain, particularly with the increased cost of living leaving many people with less in their pockets,” added Mr Lacey.
“Whilst visitors are welcome, for many traders it’s local residents who provide the bread and butter trade.
“We must, therefore, continue to build on the ‘shop local’ gains made during the pandemic and encourage existing and new residents to see the town as a genuine destination for everyday essentials and the occasional treat.
“There is certainly plenty on offer.”
He added that the Chamber of Trade is continuing to work with other town groups to draw residents and visitors into the historic town centre for recreation and shopping, whether the sun’s out or not.