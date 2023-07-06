Call for 25,000 volunteers within the NHS for 75th anniversary - including some from North Yorkshire

The charity is currently recruiting volunteers for a range of rewarding roles in hospital settings and in the community, to meet the needs of those most vulnerable.

Royal Voluntary Service also delivers the NHS and Care Volunteers Responders programme with GoodSAM, which provides short-term support to people in need. Newcomers to volunteering are welcome to apply for the many flexible opportunities available with volunteers needed to deliver shopping and prescriptions to vulnerable community members, make friendly phone calls and pick up and deliver medical supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, volunteers are needed at the charity’s shops, cafes, and trolley services to offer refreshments and companionship to patients, hospital staff, and visitors. They also offer lifts to hospital appointments, help out at dementia groups, and give practical and emotional support to more vulnerable patients following a hospital stay.

As the NHS turns 75, Royal Voluntary Service is calling 25,000 more people to step forward and support the health service now, and as we move towards next winter, by volunteering in hospitals and in the community

In total, 25,000 new volunteers are needed to bolster existing efforts and to be on standby ready for the anticipated demand in winter.

Since the NHS’s inception on the 5th of July 1948, Royal Voluntary Service, one of the largest volunteering organisations in Britain has been providing vital, responsive services that support the NHS.

Elaine Paige, Royal Voluntary Service Ambassador, said: “Through my experience as an ambassador I’ve had the joy of volunteering with Royal Voluntary Service’s hospital trollies. I witnessed the tremendous impact that a volunteer’s friendly presence can have on patients. By simply offering a listening ear, volunteers provide patients with a sense of comfort and companionship during their hospital stay, which can often be a difficult time. If you can, please sign up to volunteer and make a difference in your community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “As we mark 75 years of the NHS, we want to thank all the extraordinary volunteers who have supported the NHS since it began. Many of them have volunteered with Royal Voluntary Service and they have made a huge difference.

“And what better way to celebrate the NHS's 75th Birthday than by becoming part of its incredible volunteer team. Volunteering is a wonderful two-way experience that brings so much joy.”

Hawa Maniyar, Royal Voluntary Service Volunteer, said: “Volunteering has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for me. Without the support of volunteers, so many people in our communities would really struggle. It’s important for us to look out for one another and lend a helping hand whenever we can. I’d encourage anyone to give volunteering a go, it’s a rewarding way to make a difference.”

Since the very beginning, Royal Voluntary Service volunteers have worked alongside the NHS, from the Second World War to the pandemic, and into the present. 75 years on, the charity’s volunteers can be found in communities and at NHS sites across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are so many ways to get involved and support the NHS, volunteering with Royal Voluntary Service and Volunteer Responders allows volunteers to choose the role and style of volunteering that fits in with their life and lifestyle.