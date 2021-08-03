Cafe calls for volunteers to help stay open

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) reopened its flagship WiSE Owl Café last month - marking a welcome milestone in its pandemic recovery after a spirit sapping year for older people across its patch.

But now the charity says it needs to build a reserve list of volunteers willing to step in to help out at the venue, following a well-publicised rise in isolations across the UK and an uncertain winter potentially putting its opening hours under threat.

Christine Hardman, who runs the café, said: “The WiSE Owl Café is an absolutely vital social lifeline to so many older people and their carers - as well at the wider community.

“We were so excited to open our doors again after long months of lockdown and now we just want to make sure we are fully prepared, if illness or other factors affect our staff numbers.

“Obviously relevant experience is welcome but really we’re just looking for anyone who doesn’t mind helping out with anything from taking orders to clearing tables.

“All we really need is people who are sociable and don’t mind mucking in.”

She added: “The café is such a happy, cheerful place and we just want that piece of mind that we have a group of people we can call upon to keep it open over the next few weeks and months.”

The Boston Spa Village Hall-based cafe is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9am and 3pm.

As well as catering for older people, the WiSE Owl Café is also open to young mums with pre-school children, dog walkers, cyclists and anyone else who would enjoy it.