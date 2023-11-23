Buying a panto ticket is ‘best way to show your support’ for much-loved Harrogate Theatre
Following the launch of this year’s magical family pantomime Dick Whittington which has seen hundreds of school children from across the district queuing in the street, Harrogate Theatre’s chief executive David Bown said: “Schools have been attending in their droves. It’s been very noisy and enthusiastic.
"There is no more effective way of supporting your local theatre than by purchasing a ticket for the pantomime.
"It would be great to see everyone but tickets are selling fast.”
The hugely popular panto is one of the most important parts of Harrogate Theatre’s calendar and crucial to its financial well-being.
As always, this year’s homegrown production is a triumph of creativity by the whole crew and cast which, once again, includes legendary panto funnyman Tim Stedman.
But the hard-working team have had to overcome practical problems, too.
North Yorkshire Council, who own this beautiful Victorian venue, are in the process of modernising its heating system.
David Bown said: "Installing new heating boilers is a huge and complex project in a building this size.
"Completion is due by the middle of December but, until then, we have effective temporary heating around the building.
"You may wish to think about an extra layer or two if you are attending before then.”
For tickets, visit the theatre box office, call 01423 502116 or book online at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/