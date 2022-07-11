Busy day for Fell rescue in Nidderdale area

The team, which covers Nidderdale recorded four call outs in a day, last Tuesday, which started with a call from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to Goyden Pot where a 15-year-old female had a leg and head injury.

“Team members at the Let’s do Moors event attended the call, supported by NYFRS Lofthouse who were at the same event,” said a spokesman for the voluntary group.

“The second call of the day, also from YAS, came three mins later for an injured male on the stepping stones down stream of Kettlewell.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The team are extremely grateful to the farmers who gave permission to drive across the fields with our Land Rover ambulance to evacuate the casualty.”

The spokesman added: “Just as incident 34 was completed, we received a third call from YAS for an 84-year-old male who had fainted and injured his head at Guiscliffe, the members from both the previous jobs were retasked to deal with this incident.

“Finally, as we were packing up from the previous incidents, we got our fourth YAS call of the day for a casualty with an injured knee on the track up to Rylstone.

“We responded with a small team and were able to reach the casualty with our Land Rover ambulance.

Wishing all of the casualties best wishes for speedy recoveries, the spokesman added: “We think four call outs in a day is a new record for the team.”

Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue took part in the Let’s do Moors event which saw local schoolchildren go out onto the Nidderdale moors to learn about the ecology and more.

The UWFRA has been rescuing people and animals from the caves, mineshafts, fells and crags of Wharfedale, Nidderdale, Littondale and Mid-Airedale for over 70 years.