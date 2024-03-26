Business duo set their sights on training the next Olympians after buying Parthian Climbing wall in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marc Wise, 39, and Dan Miller, 37, worked as instructors at Parthian Climbing, before setting up their own outdoor activities business, Live For Today.

Previously Dan, from Skipton, studied outdoor education and Marc, from Harrogate, worked in IT, before using their savings to launch Live for Today in 2012, with zorbing in a Harrogate farmer’s field.

It has since grown into an outdoor activity business operating across four sites.

Marc Wise and Dan Miller have bought the Parthian Climbing wall in Harrogate. Photo: Izak Jackson

Live For Today now has 25 outdoor activities, including quad biking, paddle boarding, axe throwing, air rifle shooting and escape rooms.

Marc said: “I was pretty unfulfilled working in IT, and the idea for Live For Today was inspired by a climbing trip we took to Austria.

"We started from a Harrogate farmer’s field, saving money to buy new equipment, growing into a really robust, exciting business. It was a chance to pursue our passion.

"Buying the climbing wall is a full circle moment for our business, as it’s where we first met and it all began.”

Dan and Mark are aiming to tap into the popularity of indoor climbing as the sport takes centre stage in the Paris Olympics this summer. Photo: Izak Jackson

The business grew quickly in 2013 after the pair went to the Harrogate Chamber’s business safari event and met the manager of Hazlewood Castle, who invited them to bring adventure activities to the 70-acre woodland in Leeds.

In 2014, Live For Today moved into its second activity centre in the grounds of Ripley Castle and launched off-site adventures, such as caving and climbing in the Yorkshire Dales. The team now has its head office at the castle.

It then expanded with summer camps, new activities in the Lake District, partnering with the Prince’s Trust and, in 2019, launching its first escape rooms at Ripley Castle.

Climbing was a breakout event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and is set to become one of the world’s fastest-growing sports at the Paris Games, which take place from July 26 to August 11.

Marc said: “The beauty of indoor climbing is its accessibility. It isn’t elitist. People of all abilities and skills share the same wall.

"We have all ages taking part in our activities from eight to 80-year-olds.

"The Olympics has thrown a new spotlight on the sport, so it’s an exciting time to buy the wall.”

Live For Today has had over 100,000 customers since it launched in 2012, with 2,250 five-star reviews. The team features 20 activity instructors, and a 11-strong management team.

Marc said: "Acquiring the climbing wall is really significant and special as it is where it all began. We’re ready for the next level.

“There’s been criticism about the lack of indoor activities and things to do for young people, so the climbing wall is a huge asset for the area.

"It also offers us a robust business model with an indoor offer when the weather is bad.