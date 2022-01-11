Burrow Seven comes home second at Wetherby meet
Racehorse Burrow Seven finished second in its second appearance on a racecourse, at Wetherby last Saturday.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:40 pm
The five-year-old gelding, trained by Jedd O’Keefe, finished fifth on his long-awaited racecourse debut at Catterick last month.
The gelding is owned by the Burrow Seven Racing Club, which was launched in November 2020 to raise money for former Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Rob Burrow’s motor neurone disease Fight Back Fund.
Profits raised from the club are split equally between the MND Association and Leeds Hospital Charities, with funds raised so far for the two totalling more than £100,000.