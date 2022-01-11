Burrow Seven comes home second at Wetherby meet

The five-year-old gelding, trained by Jedd O’Keefe, finished fifth on his long-awaited racecourse debut at Catterick last month.

The gelding is owned by the Burrow Seven Racing Club, which was launched in November 2020 to raise money for former Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Rob Burrow’s motor neurone disease Fight Back Fund.