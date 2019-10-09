Builder’s £1,000 gift for Henshaws centre

Henshaws Arts and Crafts centre recently received a £1,000 donation towards its 21st birthday celebrations.

Persimmon Homes Yorkshire donated £1,000 to the centre through its Community Champion scheme.

The celebration was designed to mark 21 years of Henshaws supporting people with disabilities in Knaresborough.

For 21 years the centre has attracted tourists, engaged community groups, and been a life-force in Knaresborough’s cultural and social prosperity.

The charity helps people living with sight loss and a range of disabilities, to achieve their ambitions and go beyond expectations.

It also works to reduce social isolation and increase independence through empowerment, support, advice and training.

A spokesman for the centre said: “Our birthday celebration has helped to strengthen Henshaws Arts and Crafts centre presence for disability support within the local community and we were delighted at how well it all went.

“The centre is a community hub which gives our Art Makers the chance to be creative and not be limited by their disability.

“We are grateful that Persimmon Homes chose to support our event.”

Tim Nixon, sales director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “Henshaws provide a valuable service to people in the region in which we build, and it is our pleasure to be able to reward them with a £1,000 donation.

“We urge any charities or organisations who were unsuccessful to try again next month and hopefully they will become our next recipient.”

Visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity to nominate a good cause in the Knaresborough area.