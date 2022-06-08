Buckingham Palace recognition for Washburn Heritage Centre

Washburn Heritage Centre finally received personal Royal recognition at an official event at Buckingham Palace after being awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2020.

Because of the Covid pandemic, the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, where such awards are recognised, had been cancelled but volunteers at the popular venue, near Fewston Reservoir, received an invitation for two representatives to attend.

“John and Chrisitine Pearce represented the centre after it was awarded the QAVS in 2020,” said Sarah Stead, of the Heritage Centre.

“QAVS was awarded in 2020 but there were no garden parties in 2020 or 2021 so, out of the blue, came the invitation for two people to represent the WHC Volunteers in 2022.”

Christine and John stated: “We were asked to go on behalf of everyone who volunteers and are very grateful for being given the opportunity.

“We will never forget the afternoon - the sun shone and the Queen was represented by Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Alexandra and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

“Although there were 8,000 people there, the organisation was splendid and the garden was beautiful.

“Afternoon tea was plentiful though the tea not up to WHC standards.

“It was delightful to mix with other guests from all walks of life, representatives of uniformed services and organisations up and down the country.”

The prestigious QUAVS have just been announced for 2022, including one for a group in Bradford.

Washburn Heritage Centre was presented with the trophy last June by the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Mrs Jo Ropner when its oldest member Cyril Wilkinson - who, at the time, baked aged 98 - received the trophy on behalf of the centre.

“It is now proudly displayed in our famous Tea Room,” said Sarah.

“We were delighted to achieve such recognition for our work.”