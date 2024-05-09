'Bubbly and bright' Harrogate woman has leg amputated after developing rare condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate woman had her leg amputated after developing a rare condition which restricted the blood flow to her leg.

Charlotte Addy, 22, was rushed to Pinderfields hospital after suffering significant burns at her home.

She was diagnosed with compartment syndrome, a painful condition which causes pressure within the muscles to build to dangerous levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She spent over a month at the burns unit where she had seven surgeries to try and save her leg.

Harrogate's Charlotte Addy, 22, was diagnosed with compartment syndrome, a painful condition which causes pressure within the muscles to build to dangerous levels. (Picture Charlotte Addy)

Unfortunately, this was not possible, and her eighth operation was a below-the-knee amputation.

Charlotte previously worked in a primary school supporting children with additional needs and providing respite care to parents of children with disabilities.

But she had to give this up after the accident.

She is now adapting to life as an amputee and has realised how inaccessible many places are to wheelchair users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate woman Charlotte Addy in hospital after she had had her leg amputated. (Picture Charlotte Addy)

She said: “The biggest challenges I’ve had are adjusting to life, doing things that were once so easy, which now feel so big.

"For example, having a shower, getting dressed, making lunch, and moving around my house.

“The unbearable phantom pains feel never ending. Some days they’ve been so painful, I’ve vomited.

“Another tricky thing is the accessibility. I’m having to sell my home and move back to my parents’ house as I can’t physically get into or around my flat in my wheelchair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking up new challenges - Brave Harrogate amputee Charlotte Addy, left, with close friend Georgie Vickers. (Picture Charlotte Addy)

"I’ve also very quickly realised how many cafes and places are not accessible.”

Through all of this, her mum has been her biggest supporter.

Charlotte said: “Me and my mum are incredibly close.

"We’ve gone through a lot together and she’s always stuck by me.

"The amputation was a massive shock for all my family, especially my mum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte’s mum, a lecturer and SEN specialist, said: “Because I’m a health professional myself, I knew how hard and long this journey was going to be for Charlotte.

"When we were first given the news, I was utterly devastated”.

Georgie Vickers, a close friend of Charlotte, is taking part in a charity skydive on August 17 to raise money for a new electric wheelchair so Charlotte can move around independently, as well as a prosthetic running blade.

The 23-year-old said: “The day I found out about Charlotte’s injury; I was horrified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a huge shock, and it was a lot for me to get my head around.

“Charlotte is one of the most bubbly, happy people I have ever met.

"She always manages to make something positive even when it is so negative.

"She is always there for other people and she’s this big light in everyone’s life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte said: “I feel so thankful to Georgie for doing this for me.

"She really is a kind and selfless person who would do anything for a friend in need and I feel so proud to call her my best friend.

“All of the donations have been overwhelming and I’m so grateful to those who have donated.

"It’s incredibly kind and thoughtful and will really help me become the outgoing, sociable 22-year-old I once was!”