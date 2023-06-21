Brother of missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate sets up fundraising page to help with search

The 22-year-old was last seen by her family at 7.20pm before she left her home in Starbeck on Friday (16 June) and a search is still ongoing to find her.

Police have been focusing their search on the Nidd Gorge area where Sophie’s mobile phone, bank card and jumper were found on Saturday by a member of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, Sophie’s brother Craig Robinson, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with the search which has already exceeded its £500 target.

The brother of missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate has set up a fundraising page to help with the search

In a message on the fundraising page from Craig, it says: “We have had a lot of people searching the areas of where Sophie’s phone, jumper and bank card was found.

"Sophie is still missing and we are now on day five.

"We have set up a go fund me for fuel, paper, ink and torches – even if it’s just £5 it helps.

"Thank you so much for your continued support.”

In a statement released yesterday evening, North Yorkshire Police said: “Police searches have continued today in the Nidd Gorge area with assistance from specialist Search and Rescue teams, including Police underwater search teams and RAF Mountain Rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sophie left home in Starbeck just after 7pm on Friday (16 June) and despite lots of calls and information from concerned members of the public, there have been no positive sightings since.

“She was wearing black trousers, a black adidas top with a white logo and dark trainers/shoes with a white sole.

"She had her hair tied back with a light coloured scrunchie and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid.”