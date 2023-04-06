British Olympic swimming hero is set to share his secrets at Harrogate school in skills clinic

Luke Greenbank became the first British athlete to win a men’s 200m backstroke Olympic medal by gaining bronze at Tokyo 2020.

A few days later, he added a second Olympic medal to his collection – silver in the 4x100m medley relay.

On Sunday, April 16, he will be hosting his second Backstroke Clinic and the third AP Race Clinic at Ashville College in Harrogate, following the huge success of fellow Olympian Adam Peaty’s in 2021 and 2022.

British Olympic swimming hero Luke Greenbank shows off a medal at a previous swimming clinic at Harrogate’s Ashville College.

The sell-out event, taking place in the college’s sports centre, is one of nine AP events in the UK but the only one in Yorkshire.

Designed to help swimmers aged eight to 17, Luke and his team have created the ultimate inspirational day, bringing together support for both athletes and parents on their swimming journey.

Luke’s appearance at Ashville College comes just weeks after one of the biggest names in world ballet, Cira Robinson, visited the independent school after it was selected to host the Yorkshire Ballet Seminars.

Ashville College’s Events and Lettings Manager, Anna Rakusen-Guy, said: “Luke is a national hero, one of our greatest Olympians, and an inspiration for young swimmers keen to emulate his success in the pool.

“We are absolutely delighted that Luke and his team have returned to Ashville for one of their race clinics.

“They have created the ultimate day to give everyone the best opportunity to develop as a swimmer alongside a British champion and an Olympic medallist.”

She added: “Our sports facility, which includes a heated 30m swimming pool, are used by a variety of different sports clubs and individuals throughout the year.

“They have been home to a number of different sport camps, including the Andrew Flintoff Cricket Academy, the Louis Smith Gymnastics Academy and coaching sessions in rugby and more.”