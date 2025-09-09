British comedy legends set to appear together at Harrogate art gallery for exhibition launch

Two British comedy legends are to visit a top independent Harrogate gallery for a new exhibition.

Called A Load Of Monarchs, the new show by Jim Moir, aka Vic Reeves, will showcase paintings and prints that will feature in Charlie Higson’s forthcoming book Willie, Willie, Harry, Stee: An Epically Short History Of Our Kings & Queens.

Published by HarperCollins Publishers UK, this brand-new hilarious history has been written by Higson with illustrations from Jim Moir.

The latter is famous for not only his lengthy career in TV comedy, including Shooting Stars, Randell and Hopkirk Deceased and The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer, but, in more recent times, his highly acclaimed artwork which has led to the Sky TV series Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir.

Actor, comedian and writer Higson is renowned, in particular, for his bestselling Young Bond series of novels and The Fast Show, the hit 1990s TV sketch series.

Taking place at RedHouse Originals gallery on Harrogate, both cultural figures are to attend an invitation-only VIP Launch Party in person at the gallery at 15 Cheltenham Mount in Harrogate next month.

The forthcoming launch of A Load Of Monarchs exhibition follows on from recent hit shows at RedHouse by Horace Panter of The Specials fame, Yorkshire artist Thomas James Butler and Scandanavian artist Danny Larsen.

During almost 20 years of success, this contemporary Harrogate gallery has tempted the likes of Sir Peter Blake, Gered Mankowitz and indie band The Coral to come to town.