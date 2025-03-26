Britain's poshest towns 2025: Yorkshire town of Harrogate named third poshest in the country by Telegraph
The Telegraph has published its annual list of 15 poshest towns in Britain - and taking third place is Harrogate.
What defines ‘posh’? Is it the appearance of the area’s landscapes, the luxury shops and attractions on offer, the culture or the expensive houses and flats? Maybe it’s a mixture of these things.
Many of these towns have this to offer and whether you live in one of these posh towns or you would like to visit one - the list below will give you an idea of where you can go.
Taking the third spot on the list is Victorian spa town Harrogate on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.
There are plenty of attractions and outdoor spaces to enjoy including the Stray, Mama Doreens, the Conference Centre, Harrogate Theatre, Valley Gardens and the Crimple Hall.
The Telegraph said: “[Harrogate] has had a reputation for being well-to-do since the 19th century.
“Its centre retains a refined air, with elegant buildings, a strong boutique shopping scene and classily traditional eateries, from the century-old Bettys tea room to local institution William & Victoria, known for its long wine list and Yorkshire gins.
“The Mercer Gallery occupies the oldest remaining spa building; fine art now hangs where the wealthy used to promenade.
“For further culture, see a show at the Royal Hall – first opened in 1903, glitteringly restored in 2008.”
When describing which place to see (and be seen) and where to stay, the Telegraph added: “Undergoing a fancy deep-clean surrounded by Islamic arches, Italian mosaic floors and 125 years of history at Harrogate’s original Turkish Baths.
“The Doubletree by Hilton Majestic, a palatial Victorian pile that’s the only hotel in Harrogate with its own spa. From £79 per night room-only.”
The full list of Britain’s 15 poshest towns of 2025 is as follows.
- Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
- Bruton, Somerset
- Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- Salcombe, Devon
- Ludlow, Shropshire
- Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan
- Holt, Norfolk
- Marlow, Buckinghamshire
- St Andrews, Fife
- Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
- St Ives, Cornwall
- Stockbridge, Hampshire
- Stamford, Lincolnshire
- Wilmslow, Cheshire
- Aldeburgh, Suffolk
