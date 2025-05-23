Britain's most respected journalist is to be headline speaker at Northern Aldborough Festival

One of Britain’s most renowned journalists says he is “looking forward to returning to his Yorkshire roots” shortly at an arts festival in one of Harrogate area’s most beautiful villages.

Matthew Parris, the headline guest speaker at this year’s Northern Aldborough Festival, has spent more than 35 years writing about politics as a respected journalist and Times columnist.

But not many people know his upbringing included North Riding.

“I am so looking forward to visiting Aldborough for the first time, and engaging with the intelligent audience that I know the festival always draws,” said Matthew.,

"Yorkshire is where my infant memories begin.

"I was one year old when my family returned from Africa to make our home there but my first recollection is of freezing cold and damp in a tiny stone terraced house in a tiny village in the then North Riding."

It’s the 31st year of the Northern Aldborough Festival which will run from June 12-21 in the lovely village of Aldborough, a location steeped in Roman history.

As always, this gem of a festival will be centred on two beautiful locations just 11 miles from Harrogate – the Grade I listed St Andrew’s Church, with roots going back to the 14th century, and the Grade II listed Aldborough Manor whose roots are early 18th century.

Among the unmissable events are a world-leading soprano, a famed jazz vocalist, a dynamic orchestra, and one of the UK’s most exciting opera companies.

For the full programme and tickets, visit: https://aldboroughfestival.co.uk/