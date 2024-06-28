'Britain needs to change direction' says Harrogate Green Party candidate
Currently a councillor serving on Knaresborough Town and Scriven Parish councils, and formerly second on the list for Yorkshire and the Humber Green Party European candidates, Harrogate-based Shan Oakes can point to a wealth of experience trying to defend not only nature, but also those less fortunate.
Despite the Green Party’s bigger public profile on a national level in the current General Election campaign, the local picture makes victory in Harrogate and Knaresborough on Thursday, July 4 highly unlikely.
Shan says her aim is to raise the issues and play a part in the goal of removing the current Conservative government.
She said: "Green policy is about a value shift: a shift away from dog eat dog and profit being the driving force, towards fairness for all - including nature.
"Education and health are at the heart of society’s needs."Tragically, political ideology since Thatcher has turned them and all public services into profit-driven commodities."A good example is water, where rivers have become sewers because the water companies cream off profits to shareholders instead of investing in infrastructure."It’s the same with all the public services.The Greens have been calling this out for decades."All public services, for example, trains, buses, water, energy, education, health, care, prisons, and youth services, should be run for people and nature, not for profit for the few."Unregulated privatisation turns services into cash-cows and we all suffer, except those making huge profits."Regulation bodies such as the Environment Agency and Local Authorities have been starved of cash, so cannot do their job."We cannot have infinite economic growth on a finite planet."The narrative since the 1970s, however, has been that we ‘grow’ our way to the sunlit uplands, when in fact, our ‘growth’ is destroying those very sunlit uplands."We need to slow down and stop ‘consuming’ and wasting so much."The only kind of growth needed is growth in values such as kindness, compassion, honesty, respect and imagination."
Recent electoral history in Harrogate and KnaresboroughAt the last election in 2019, Conservative Andrew Jones scored 52.6 per cent, down by -2.9 per cent on 2017 while the Lib Dems took 35.6 per cent, a rise of 12.2 per cent.In 2015, the Labour Party won 10.1 per cent of the vote.That rose to 20.1 per cent in 2017 before falling back to 9.6 per cent in 2019.The Green Party achieved 4.4 per cent in 2015 but didn't stand in either 2017 or 2019.The short-lived UKIP Party won 8.7% in Harrogate and Knaresborough in 2015.In 2017 an Independent won 1%.In 2019, the Yorkshire Party won 2.1%.