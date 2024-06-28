'Britain needs to change direction' says Harrogate Green Party candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Green Party candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough in next week’s General Election has said people want and need a “value shift”.

Currently a councillor serving on Knaresborough Town and Scriven Parish councils, and formerly second on the list for Yorkshire and the Humber Green Party European candidates, Harrogate-based Shan Oakes can point to a wealth of experience trying to defend not only nature, but also those less fortunate.

Despite the Green Party’s bigger public profile on a national level in the current General Election campaign, the local picture makes victory in Harrogate and Knaresborough on Thursday, July 4 highly unlikely.

Shan says her aim is to raise the issues and play a part in the goal of removing the current Conservative government.

She said: "Green policy is about a value shift: a shift away from dog eat dog and profit being the driving force, towards fairness for all - including nature.

"Education and health are at the heart of society’s needs."Tragically, political ideology since Thatcher has turned them and all public services into profit-driven commodities."A good example is water, where rivers have become sewers because the water companies cream off profits to shareholders instead of investing in infrastructure."It’s the same with all the public services.The Greens have been calling this out for decades."All public services, for example, trains, buses, water, energy, education, health, care, prisons, and youth services, should be run for people and nature, not for profit for the few."Unregulated privatisation turns services into cash-cows and we all suffer, except those making huge profits."Regulation bodies such as the Environment Agency and Local Authorities have been starved of cash, so cannot do their job."We cannot have infinite economic growth on a finite planet."The narrative since the 1970s, however, has been that we ‘grow’ our way to the sunlit uplands, when in fact, our ‘growth’ is destroying those very sunlit uplands."We need to slow down and stop ‘consuming’ and wasting so much."The only kind of growth needed is growth in values such as kindness, compassion, honesty, respect and imagination."