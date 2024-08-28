Bringing iconic Knaresborough landmark back to life as part of Trompe L’oeil renovation programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The landmark that was Knaresborough Zoo may have closed for good nearly 40 years ago but its spirit is being revived in the town centre.

The real thing located in the grounds of Conyngham Hall may have bitten the dust in January 1986 but a glorious visual reminder in Trompe L’oeil of some of the wildlife it once contained existed for many years on a wall on Knaresborough’s High Street – or it had until the weather and wear and tear

Originally painted by Julie Cope, the iconic artwork has been receiving some loving restoration work from local freelance artist Helen Salmons as part of the town’s Trompe L’oeil Renovation. Programme.

Depicting a Zebra and a Giraffe, who have now been joined by a Chimpanzee, a Snake and an Cockatoo, as well as some flowers in bloom, the paintings refer to the long-lost zoo which stood where Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre is now.

Restoring famous Trompe L’oeil painting in Knaresborough - Originally painted by Julie Cope, local freelance artist Helen Salmons has been bringing it back to life. (Picture contributed)

Julie Cope, who painted the original Zoo, now lives in Whitby but nominated Helen Salmon to carry out the restoration which includes a good layer of varnish to protect the image from future weather.

Helen juggles her time as an artist and a clinical support worker at Harrogate Hospital with being a mother of two.

The work is being carried out thanks to a grant from Knaresborough Rotary’s Alan Waugh Trust.

In his will, former teacher Alan stated that he hoped the money would be used for improvement of the town, restoration of public buildings exterior décor, town regeneration and education.

Renaissance Knaresborough’s Liz Baxandall said: “We are so grateful to Knaresborough Rotary’s Alan Waugh Trust for their support which will allow us to restore a number of paintings to their former glory.”

Knaresborough’s Georgian buildings had blocked out windows to avoid the 18th century window tax.

In place of these, panels of Trompe L’oeil paintings illustrate the History of Knaresborough and are looked after by Renaissance Knaresborough and FEVA.

Other paintings on the repair list include ‘Artist in Residence’ normally to be found in Castlegate and Beryl Burton from the High Street near Bond End.