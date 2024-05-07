Brilliant outdoors event at RHS Harlow Carr Garden in Harrogate this summer as Oddsocks return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in 1989 by Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie and praised by The Stage for their “great comic timing and superb slapstick”, Oddsocks have been performing as part of Harrogate International Festivals for well over two decades.

The ever-popular travelling troubadours are one of the many highlights of Harrogate International Festivals’ Summer Season and will be performing Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in the stunning grounds of RHS Harlow Carr on July 2-3.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals’ Chief Executive, said: “This is Shakespeare like you’ve never seen it before.

Harrogate summer of entertainment - Oddsocks' shows at RHS Harlow Carr Garden are among several returning favourites for the Festival this year, with the Spiegeltent among the highlights. (Picture Charlotte Graham).

"Their unique take on the Bard’s works is simply brilliant, and audiences of all ages just love it.

“Summer in Harrogate just wouldn’t be the same without Oddsocks.

"For those who have never been to one of their performances, you really don’t know what you’re missing.”

Julius Caesar may be a well-known story but it becomes a different in the hands of the brilliant Oddsocks.

The Bard’s famous history play gets the classic Oddsocks treatment with two hours of jokes, music and bags of memorable moments.

Expect the tearing of togas, the swishing of Roman swords, some preposterous puppetry and the biggest battle scene five actors have ever created.

Audiences are invited to pack their picnics, rugs and folding chairs and get ready for an evening of laughter and mayhem that is suitable for all ages.

But, be warned, Oddsocks’ shows sell out quickly, so organisers recommend booking early to avoid disappointment.

Oddsocks are among several returning favourites for the Festival this year, with the Spiegeltent line-up including the much-loved Gypsy Queens, the feather-ruffling House of Burlesque, hugely talented British jazz singer Jo Harrop, and Harrogate’s legendary nightclub, Jimmy’s.

The Spiegeltent is also coming back to Crescent Gardens between June 28 and July 7.

The Summer Festival kicks off on June 8 with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

To book all tickets, visit Harrogate International Festivals at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/