Brilliant celebration of late Harrogate teen who inspired Princess of Wales
Held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel, the event saw an impressive display of some of the stunning pictures talented photographer Liz Hatton, 17, took before her tragic death two weeks ago from a rare form of cancer.
Her final months saw this incredible young woman, who was a student at Harrogate Grammar School, launch a photography bucket list of the picture she would like to take.
Liz hit the national headlines when she was pictured hugging Princess Kate while she was at Windsor Castle to take photos of William at an investiture ceremony.
The celebration event in Harrogate also served to highlight an appeal by her mother Vicky Robayna to raise £100,000 for Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour Research in her daughter’s memory.
So rare is the condition, the chances of Liz getting the disease were less than a one-in-a-million chance, as only 12 people in the UK get it every year – 80% of those adult men.
Speaking at her celebration off Life event, Mrs Robayna said: "Liz died two weeks ago, and she very definitely didn't want a funeral.
"Liz was inspirational. She was brilliant, beautiful, humble, talented and the most modest person you could ever meet.
"She had no awareness of how incredible she was, and I think that's a big reason why people fell in love with her so much, because she never understood the interest.
"She never was bothered about people knowing her name, she wanted people to see her photos, and she wanted to make a difference.
"Liz lived less than 10 months from her diagnosis, not because we can't find a treatment, but because there's no funding for it.”
As part of her bucket list, Liz photographed comedian Michael McIntyre, the Royal Ballet, models from the Storm Model Agency, London Air Ambulances from a helipad, hotel doormen, the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards and joined acclaimed British photographer Rankin to lead a fashion shoot.
To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vicky-robayna