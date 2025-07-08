This week’s Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate got off to a romantic start when a couple tied the knot on the site.

Peri and Mark Jones said their wedding vows almost exactly a year after a successful marriage proposal at last year’s event at the Yorkshire Showground.

The bride and groom were competing in the Forestry section in Harrogate and were joined by their horses Tyne and Stinot for the big moment in a woodland setting.

Twelve months ago Peri Dunford waited until boyfriend Mark Jones had scaled the full height of one of the competition poles before getting down on one knee, in front of hundreds of people, and popping the question on the event’s final day.

The happy couple at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate - Peri and Mark Jones who were married with their horse Tyne in attendance. (Picture contributed)

This year the couple, who live in Garstang near Preston, decided to say their vows as they fought for success in the Forestry section, with Peri horse logging and Mark horse logging and competitive pole climbing.

Great Yorkshire Show Director Rachel Coates said: “Although this is not the first wedding we have hosted during the Show it is in a unique location which is completely appropriate for a couple with such strong links to our Forestry section.

"We are honoured that they have chosen this space to tie the knot, and we wish them a long and happy future together.”

Mark and Peri first met in a pub where they discovered a mutual interest in horses.

They both work in Mark’s arboricultural business and teach at Myerscough College.

More information at: https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/