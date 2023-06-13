Breathtaking setting for new golf course in North Yorkshire as £15m investment bears fruit at stunning estate

Following a £15 million estate-wide investment, Aldwark Manor has launched its brand-new golf course alongside the picturesque River Ure.

Located 11 miles from Boroughbridge and 22 miles from Harrogate, the par 70 course has been created for golfing enthusiasts of all levels and includes a challenging 5,922 yards featuring expertly crafted water hazards, downhills and a demanding forestry layout.

To celebrate the occasion, Aldwark Manor Estate is offering an exclusive 200-member subscription, which will provide golfers with unlimited golf for 12 months, along with free use of the England Golf and BRS apps for tee time bookings, competitions, general play scorecard entry and more.

Some of the very first golfers on the new par 70 course at beautiful Aldwark Manor in North Yorkshire.

Chris Lawton, golf manager at Aldwark Manor Estate said: “After many months of prepping and planning, we’re absolutely thrilled to have opened our course to such a warm welcome from new and existing players.

“In true Aldwark style the course is anything but ordinary, and features plenty of challenging holes to keep our golfers on their toes.

"For non-golfers and those looking to find the 19th hole, our new sports bar and restaurant, Bunkers, is open from 8am on weekdays and weekends, screening live-action sports across four large screens.”

The Victorian-built Aldwark Manor is set within 200 acres of beautiful countryside.

The estate is currently undergoing refurbishment, which includes a state-of-the-art spa, and fine dining establishment.