Breaking news: This is the result of Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency in General Election 2024

Harrogate and Knaresborough has a new MP on a historic night when voters in Britain embraced anyone but the Conservative Party.

As the returning officer announced the stunning result in an expectant Hall Q at Harrogate Convention Centre at 1.30am, the delight and the passion in the voice of Tom Gordon as he was declared the first Lib Dem MP in the constituency since Phil Willis was demonstrable.

"This is a historic night for Harrogate and Knaresborough and for the country,” said a triumphant Mr Gordon to the cheers of his supporters.

"Voters have put their trust in me and I will fight for them all year round.”

The Lib Dems' Tom Gordon, Harrogate and Knaresborough's new MP - "Voters have put their trust in me and I will fight for them all year round.” (Picture Graham Chalmers)

Harrogate and Knaresborough had been held by Tory Andrew Jones since 2010 when he scored his first of four consecutive electoral victories.

But the youthful Tom Gordon’s emphatic victory came as a surprise not so much by the fact alone but by the scale of the turnaround he achieved after months of campaigning on the doorstep across the constituency.

At the last election in 2019, Conservative Andrew Jones scored 52.6 per cent, down 2.9 per cent on 2017, while the Lib Dems took 35.6 per cent, up 12.2 per cent.

Tonight for the Lib Dems, Mr Gordon almost completely reversed that, beating Mr Jones by more than 8,000 votes.

Just before the result at Harrogate Convention Centre - The Lib Dems' Tom Gordon, Harrogate and Knaresborough's new MP with rival candidates. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

A delighted Tom Gordon praised the enormous hard work of his team and the support of local Lib Dem councillors.

He pledged to be Harrogate and Knaresborough’s “local champion in Parliament like Phil Willis was.”

And he thanked Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, who visited Harrogate and Knaresborough in person three times in 12 months to support Mr Gordon, for “leading from the front” in the campaign.

Accepting defeat with dignity, Andrew Jones congratulated his Lib Dem rival on being elected the town’s new MP.

"It has been a wonderful honour to represent my own area in Parliament.

"It has been a very good contest but the national situation is very clear.

"People have rejected the Conservatives and there has been a Labour landslide.”

Election result: Harrogate & Knaresborough, July 4, 2024

Tom Gordon (Liberal Democrats): 23,976

Andrew Jones (Conservative Party): 15,738

John Swales (Reform UK): 5,679

Conrad Whitcroft (Labour Party): 4,153

Shan Oakes (Green Party): 1,762

Paul Haslam (Independent): 620

Stephen Douglas Metcalfe (Independent): 136

The turnout in the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency was down on the last election in 2019 but, perhaps, not as much as had been expected.

In total, 52,188 votes were cast – 66.95% of the electorate.

Of that total, 36,745 votes were at the ballot box, while there were 15,443 postal votes.

The latter caused the declaration to be delayed for a short time.

Exit polls point to a Labour landslide victory in the UK general election with predictions of 410 seats, with the Conservatives on 131.

It will mean Sir Keir Starmer becomes the new Prime Minister and will begin forming a new government today, Friday.

The Lib Dem victory was the only shock in our area.

Sitting Tory MPs, including the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, clung on elsewhere.

In Skipton and Ripon, former government minister Julian Smith's large majority crumbled but he managed to beat his Labour rival by just over a thousand votes.

For the Conservatives, Mr Smith won a 35.2% share with 18,833 votes.

For Labour, Malcolm Birks fell narrowly short with a 32.1% share and 17,183 of the votes.

In Wetherby and Easingwold, Sir Alec Shebrooke’s vote also slumped from 2019 but he still won a 39.4% share with 20,597 votes compared to the Labour Party’s Ben Pickles who scored 15,751 votes.

Having won the new seat of Richmond and Northallerton, Rishi Sunak former PM used his speech after the result was announced at Northallerton Leisure Centre to concede defeat.