Breaking: Christmas event near Harrogate is postponed after forecasts of stormy weather this weekend
The two-day Knaresborough Christmas Market was scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8.
Knaresborough town centre was to have been filled with 60-plus stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and locally-sourced produce.
But organisers The Rotary Club of Knaresborough have posted that the popular event will now take place the following weekend.
A spokesperson said: “Sadly due to high winds forecast the Christmas Markets are postponed to the next weekend 14th & 15th December.”
It should be noted that the Frazer Theatre Christmas Fayre will still be going ahead on Sunday from noon to 4pm.
St John’s Church’s Christmas Tree Festival is still going ahead this weekend.
Low pressure is set to bring heavy rain and winds later today before Storm Darragh crosses northern England tomorrow.