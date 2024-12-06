Breaking: Christmas event near Harrogate is postponed after forecasts of stormy weather this weekend

By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:27 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 10:38 BST
The arrival of Storm Darragh has caused the postponement of a major Christmas event near Harrogate this weekend.

The two-day Knaresborough Christmas Market was scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8.

Most Popular

Knaresborough town centre was to have been filled with 60-plus stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and locally-sourced produce.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But organisers The Rotary Club of Knaresborough have posted that the popular event will now take place the following weekend.

The two-day Knaresborough Christmas Market was scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
The two-day Knaresborough Christmas Market was scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8. (Picture contributed)

A spokesperson said: “Sadly due to high winds forecast the Christmas Markets are postponed to the next weekend 14th & 15th December.”

It should be noted that the Frazer Theatre Christmas Fayre will still be going ahead on Sunday from noon to 4pm.

St John’s Church’s Christmas Tree Festival is still going ahead this weekend.

Low pressure is set to bring heavy rain and winds later today before Storm Darragh crosses northern England tomorrow.

Related topics:HarrogateStorm DarraghKnaresboroughRotary ClubEngland
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice