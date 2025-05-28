Brave Harrogate MP and his team are to take part in Knaresborough Bed Race 2025

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th May 2025, 13:36 BST

With the countdown to this year’s Knaresborough Bed Race just a fortnight away MP Tom Gordon has revealed he is in training to join the event to raise funds for a local football club.

The Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough said Knaresborough Town AFC was a “fantastic club that plays a crucial role in the local community”.

Mr Gordon and his team will be entering a bed in this year’s spectacular but gruelling event on Saturday, June 14 to fundraise for a vital new pitch.

"‘We are excited to be taking part in the Bed Race to help raise the money needed for their new 3G pitch,” said the Lib Dem MP.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon and his team in training for this year's Knaresborough Bed Race on Saturday, June 14 to fundraise for a vital new pitch. (Picture contributed)Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon and his team in training for this year's Knaresborough Bed Race on Saturday, June 14 to fundraise for a vital new pitch. (Picture contributed)
"Right now, the club faces regular disruptions due to poor pitch conditions, and it is time that changed.

"Knaresborough Town AFC is a fantastic club that plays a crucial role in the local community, far beyond football.

"From supporting local charities to providing accessible facilities to vulnerable groups, the club means a lot to Knaresborough.”

Tom Gordon’s decision to join the mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners tackling this challenging contest around a course of 2.4 miles follows a visit to Knaresborough Town AFC last year.

During his visit, the MP saw first-hand the vital role the club plays in the local community, not just in sport but through its partnerships with local charities such as Henshaws and support for groups like Rainbow Care Dementia, who benefit from access to the club’s facilities.

After hearing the football club’s Co-Chairmen Paul Howard and Nigel Corner raise concerns about the club’s current pitch, which is often waterlogged disrupting both matches and training, Mr Gordon arranged a meeting with the Minister for Culture, Media and Sport to discuss how the Government could support improvements.

That meeting led to a successful visit from the Football Foundation – the UK’s largest sports charity, funded by the Premier League, the FA, and the Government.

While a significant portion of the funding fort a new 3G pitch has been provided, the club still needs to raise part of the cost themselves.

