Bramham Park Fun Run entries open

The Leeds Fundraising Action group of Cancer Research UK announced this week that entries are open for the Bramham Park Fun Run on Sunday September 25.

Kathryn Leverett, Fundraising Manager for Cancer Research UK in Yorkshire, said: “Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives.

“COVID-19 has hit the charity hard, but we are more focused than ever on our ambition of seeing three in four people survive their cancer by 2034.

“The past few years prove even more than ever, the value of research and what can be achieved together.

“Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer.

“One in two people now survive their cancer for 10 years or more in the UK, but there is still so much more to be done and we need huge support to make this happen.

“The support we receive from the local community is hugely important to us and the commitment from all the volunteers that support this great event over the last 24 years is so inspiring and appreciated.

“All vital funds raised from the Bramham Park Fun Run go towards Cancer Research UK’s work here in Yorkshire and we are delighted to hold the event again this year.

“You don’t have to run to help either, there are many other opportunities to help this event by volunteering or supporting through Corporate Sponsorship. Please do get in touch and together we can all play our part in beating cancer.”

Runners of all abilities and ages are being urged to sign up to the run through the historic parkland.

Two routes are offered - 5k and 10k circuits - designed for runners and walkers. Children under the age of 12 years must be accompanied by an adult to take part.

Every participant will receive a medal and a fundraising pack and the event will be marshalled and supported by volunteers from Tadcaster Harriers.