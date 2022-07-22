Bramham Panto looking for a dame

The successful amateur drama group, near Wetherby, said it wants to avoid a repeat of last year when a woman played the role which is traditionally played by a man, dressed as a female.

Director Karon Haffenden said: “We are really struggling for men and need a dame this year.

“We are desperate for men - in a word last year we had a lady playing a dame with a man which was great but feel we need a man.”

Auditions for the pantomime take place at Bramham Village Hall on Wednesday July 27, 7.30pm.

Karon, who is directing for the first time but has starred in many Bramham pantomimes, said: “There are 14 main characters plus chorus which this year we have found a fabulous ex cruise performer to help with songs and dances.

“All parts are available but we need a male or two as there are two great male roles to play.

The pantomime, Goldilocks and the Three Bears is set in a circus with an evil ring master.

The performances are November 30-December 3 with two performances on the Saturday and audiences of at least 160 per performance are expected.

“We have various roles both on and off stage and juniors will be involved too and will be asked to audition at a later date,” added Karon.