Bramham church leaders looking for Children’s Minister

Rev Nick Morgan.

The part-time paid position is being advertised and a requirement is that the post holder should be a Christian or sympathetic to the Church of England.

“We are looking for someone with enthusiasm and excellent communication skills to deliver our primary age children’s programme supported by the clergy and some volunteers,” said Rev Nick Morgan, Priest in Charge.

“There is a genuine occupational requirement for the holder of this post to be a Christian, or sympathetic to the views of the Church of England,” added Rev Morgan.

The role, which will begin at the start of summer term this year, is eight hours a week and flexible working hours (possible term time hours) are available. The hourly rate of pay is £11.

For an application form and copy of the full job description, please contact the Parish Office by email: [email protected] or download the application pack from www.BramhamBenefice.org/situation-vacant-part-time-childrens-minister