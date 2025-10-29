Boxer Tommy Fury and Love Island star visit award-winning hotel in Harrogate area
Since it was successfully transformed six years ago from a historic private home into an award-winning country retreat by owner Valeria Sykes, Grantley Hall has won an incredible series of major awards.
Located just four miles from Ripon and ten miles from Harrogate, the plush hotel is no stranger to to attracting celebrity guests and visitors; Leeds United footballer Patrick Bamford, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and former frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey, have all spent time amid its award-winning restaurants, cocktail bars, and spa facilities.
The latest big names to be spotted are British cruiser weigh professional boxer Tommy Fury, the half brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and his partner Molly-Mae Hague, reality TV star.
During the couple’s visit to Grantley Hall, Hague shared photos of her stay at the luxury hotel on her Instagram story, including a picture of her partner, Tommy Fury, sharing a coffee.
Fury, who is no stranger to the North after completing the Great North Run recently, first met Hague on ITV’s hit show Love Island.
In January, Grantley Hall joined The Leading Hotels of the World list alongside The Ritz.
The mid-18th century Palladian mansion, renovated at a reported cost of £70 million, is the only hotel in England outside of London to receive such an accolade.
The hotel boasts 47 bedrooms, five restaurants, three bars, a spa and a luxury gym.