Boutique Harrogate store is set to close down this weekend in town centre

By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 17:17 BST

A Harrogate town centre shop is to close this weekend as signs appear advertising a ground floor retail unit to let.

A sign informing customers of the news appeared in the window of JoJo Maman Bébé at 34 Oxford Street.

The Harrogate branch of the boutique mother and baby clothes store is to close on Saturday, March 1.

The chain’s York store is unaffected.

The Harrogate branch of the well-known boutique mother and baby clothes store is to close on Saturday. (Picture contributed)

Sanderson Weatherall, leading commercial property agents and chartered surveyors, are now advertising a Class E Retail/Leisure at 34 Oxford Street to let for £30,000 per annum.

The 1,102 sq ft (102 sq m) property is described thus: "The premises occupy ground floor only, close to the Oxford Street junction with Parliament Street and Cambridge Road, with the first floor being occupied by a Tapas Restaurant.

"Immediately adjacent is the former Debenhams which is to be re-developed into retail/leisure and residential accommodation.”

For more information, visit: https://www.sw.co.uk/properties/34-oxford-street/

