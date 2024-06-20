Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Boston Spa, Wetherby and Villages Big Bike Fix is appealing for new volunteers to ensure the scheme can continue.

The Big Bike Fix is a successful bicycle recycling scheme run from Boston Spa, which has repaired and donated more than 700 second hand adults and children’s bikes in the last three years.

Bikes are donated to the team by members of the public and also by two local bikes shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “We have a team of voluntary fixers who repair the bikes so they are road worthy. The bikes are donated on to families and individuals in need across Leeds.

The Boston Spa, Wetherby and Villages Big Bike Fix is seeking new volunteers

“We have links with a similar scheme run in South Leeds. We also donate any surplus bikes to Upcycle – another bike recycling scheme in Shipley who run bike repair sessions in prisons. Their bikes are then donated onto families in need in the UK and also to developing countries.

“The scheme has been run and coordinated on a voluntary basis, and demand for this service continues to grow.

“To continue to offer this service to our local communities (and keep unnecessary waste from landfill), we are looking for additional volunteers to continue with the administrative, as well as the bike fixing, elements of this initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the future we are also looking to secure grant funding to develop a paid role (equivalent of seven to eight hours a week) to take over the co-ordination and continue to develop the scheme. This could be a job share, we are flexible.

“We are looking for people who have an interest in bikes and cycling and have some skills in repairing bikes, although this is not essential, we can offer further training if interested.

“You would also need to have good communication and organisational skills and be able to work flexibly in the role.

“We've started something amazing, that truly benefits our local communities and puts to good use unused bikes.

“We don't want to lose this valuable service.