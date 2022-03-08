Boston Spa village hall £100k boost

Boston Spa Village Hall. Picture James Hardisty.

The money will be used to replace the windows and add insulation, in addition to rewiring and redecorating the main hall, which will help to reduce the carbon footprint.

Carol Taylor, chair of the trustees of Boston Spa Village Hall CIO believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

“This project will provide a real boost to the people of Boston Spa,” she said.

“It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our village hall taking shape over the next six months.”

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Communities Foundation Local Grant Manager said: “We are delighted to have supported the Village Hall with this refurbishment project, they worked hard to gather support and show us how much the project was needed locally.

“We are looking forward to watching the renovation progress.”

Carol Taylor hopes the renovations will take place over the summer and that the hall will be ready to use by September 2022.

The FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects from landfill.