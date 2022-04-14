Boston Spa vets give aid to children’s hospice and pool charity

The vet and nursing team at Westwood Vets, based locally in Boston Spa and Wetherby, got together to apply for a community grant, made available from the practice’s parent company, IVC Evidensia.

The team at the clinic realise that Martin House relies almost entirely on donations and fundraising to provide care and support for babies, children, young people and their families and were keen to do what they could to help.

And it recognised that Tadcaster Pool required funding to support first aid training.

Alice Kutarski, Clinical Director, from Westwood Vets, Boston Spa, added: “Our team here, by the very nature of caring for animals, already play a really valuable and positive role in the community.

“But it’s brilliant we’ve been able to win a community grant for Martin House and Tadcaster Swimming Pool as being able to donate to these causes and help support them is important to our team here at Westwood Vets.”

Duncan Brownnutt, Regional Fundraiser from Martin House added: “We’re so grateful to the team at Westwood Vets for selecting us for their community grant.

“The donation will make a big difference in helping us be there for families when they need us the most.

“And £500 could fund one of our Parent Support Groups, giving mums and dads the chance to talk to others and know they are not alone.

“Or it could provide video consultations for five families with a child requiring urgent symptom control and negate the need for a GP appointment or hospital admission, alleviating the current pressure on our NHS.”

Chris Porter, from Tadcaster community swimming Pool added: “We’re so grateful to the team at Westwood Vets.

“The donation will make a big difference in helping us purchase mannequins for vital CPR training.”