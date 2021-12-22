Boston Spa play area work starts

Contractors are expected to finish the project, which is being funded by an £80,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundationand will provide brand new play equipment for youngsters aged between 6 and 14 years old, in the new year.

Kevin Alderson, Chair of the Friends of Stables Lane Working Group and local Parish Councillor, welcomed the start of work: “Our frustration with the early delays caused by the weather have now been replaced by excitement as the work goes on.

“Extra equipment appears every day as the scheme takes shape.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is all looking very good, so if the weather remains kind to us we look forward to opening the new facility early in the new year.”

He added: “The support from our Funders, FCC Communities Trust, has been excellent.

“The whole village will benefit from these new facilities that resulted from their decision to help us.”

Equipment being provided including swings, a zip wire, slide and climbing tower, and an accessible roundabout for wheelchair users.