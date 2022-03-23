Boston Spa friends praise amazing response to Ukraine appeal

Gratitude from a fellow volunteer as Nik and Sally drop off items donated from the Wetherby area.

Nichola Noble and Sally Umpleby recently ran an appeal to send everyday items out to struggling families, displaced by the war waged on them by President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

“In the past we had an appeal for the Afghan refugees who came here last year and the response was amazing,” explained Nichola (Nik), who runs Boston Spa Community and Homeless Project, with Sally.

“Again we appealed for Ukraine and the response from Wetherby, Boston Spa, Bramham, Spofforth, Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Harrogate, Tockwith and surrounding villages has been just awesome, to the point I needed to rope friends in to have their own collection points and help with drop offs to centres as myself and Sally work full-time so, it was proving difficult to get the donations out.

Donations for Ukraine fill the homes of the Boston Spa volunteers.

“The community has been amazing and so generous, dropping items to us which we have then sorted and taken to hubs.

“Nappies, baby essentials, baby formula, clothes, toiletries, food just kept arriving by the load every day to the point our houses were bursting.

“It has been a whirlwind week but we have now stopped our appeal due to the hubs and collections centres being too full.”

Nichola added that the pair have a background in helping those in need.

“After spending 10 years supporting various homeless projects on outreach I set the Boston Spa and Community Homeless Project up with my close friend Sally Umpleby.

“We support various homeless outreach projects, hostels and struggling families in the community with foodbank vouchers, food, sleeping bags, tents, clothing, household items, anything really that people contact us needing help with.

“My mum and various others knit hats for the homeless all year round for us and even a local lady who lives in Tenerife knits for us and posts them over.

“Our community is just amazing.

“At Christmas our shoe box appeal for the homeless was just awesome and chocolates/selection boxes for struggling families and their children.

“Every time we put out an appeal, our community is just constantly there and giving.