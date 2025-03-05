Boss of Harrogate charity is to step down after ten years of ‘helping thousands of people in their time of need’

The much-loved boss of a Harrogate mental health charity which help thousands of people in their time of need is stepping down after 10 successful years.

Emily Fullarton took over as executive director of Wellspring Therapy and Training from Elaine Wainaina, the charity’s founder, in 2015 and has overseen its growth into one of the most admired and successful mental health charities in Yorkshire.

“It has been a privilege to lead the organisation through growth and change over the past decade,” said Emily.

“I feel truly blessed to have been a part of this work and part of an organisation that puts people at the centre of every decision.

"I remain passionate about the work of Wellspring and will continue to be a supporter and part of the Wellspring family.”

Wellspring was originally set up in 2003 as a Christian-based organisation to help those struggling with anxiety and depression.

The demand for Wellspring’s services meant the charity had to move initially into a terraced house in Prospect Road, Starbeck, and then into nearby St Andrew’s Vicarage, which was bought for them by the Bramall Foundation.

In recent years, post-Covid, the need for its services has intensified further while the NHS has become more stretched than ever.

Emily said that the reason for her departure was so she could spend more time with her two children, Oscar and Poppy.

She added: “I want to say a huge thank you to all the team who have worked alongside me over the last 10 years.

"Wellspring relies on volunteers and is blessed to have so many talented and caring people donate their time in different ways."

John Wood, the chair of Wellspring’s Trustees, said: "Since she has started, Emily’s hard work, dedication and kindness has shone through in all that she has achieved.

“She oversaw a significant expansion in our capacity to help and support people and brought in talented people with high levels of expertise inspired by her vision.”

Emily is succeeded by Nick Garrett, who has been the Interim CEO at Wellspring over the past 12 months.

More information at: https://wellspringtherapy.co.uk/about/our-story/