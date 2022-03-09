Boroughbridge store bags Ukraine aid

Staff Karen Cooper and Sue Robson, who are tasked with supporting the community to give to local charities or other causes, launched the drive for donations of goods and cash.

“It goes without saying, it’s an abhorrent humanitarian crisis that has touched everyone in one way or another,” said Karen.

“As community champions, it is integral to our role to help worthy causes, so it is important to us to get involved.

“By creating opportunities for the local community to contribute to this worthwhile cause in our store, it gives the community the opportunity to do something in a situation where many feel powerless.”

The pair have arranged pick-up bags, bucket and discount card donations and distribution to local charities who are co-ordinating delivery of goods to Ukraine.

“We have a designated cage in the foyer of our store where customers can buy items for Refugees at varying prices,” explained Karen of the Pick-Up Bags.

“All they need to do is pick up a pre-made bag and take it with them to the checkout to pay for it.

“These bags range in prices from around £2-£10, so it accommodates for everyone’s budget.

“The customers place the pre-made bags into our Ukraine appeal trolley, then us as community champions will contact local community groups to collect and distribute to the refugees.”

Donations from the Boroughbridge Morrisons store have already been distributed to help Ukrainians.

“We’ve donated essential items to local charity appeals, such as one which is being run by Boston Spa Homeless and Community Project and another for a Thirsk-based group called Yorkshire to Ukraine,” added Karen.

“Also, there are buckets on the end of our tills which will be going directly to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

“Our community discount card has and will be used for local community groups doing shops for the refugees. This is a 10 per cent discount on most items.”

And the pair have been overwhelmed by the response their efforts have had.

“Boroughbridge, as a community, is incredible when it comes to coming together to support a worthwhile cause, and this is evident in the positive response we have had to our work in store to help support the Ukrainian refugees.”

Morrisons is nationally supporting the cause Together for Short Lives, which is locally helping Boston Spa-based Martin House children’s Hospice and children with life-limiting conditions, but the supermarket chain decided to help the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis.

“We’ve been shocked and saddened watching events unfold in Ukraine and want to help, so we’re donating £250,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Appeal,” said a company spokesman.