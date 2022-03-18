Boroughbridge garage turns hub for refugee donations

Charltons of Boroughbridge started acting as a central community drop off point for donations but has become much more.

Jane Charlton said of the Wetherby Road-based garage: “It has become a thriving hub of the community.

“There is an exciting and efficient buzz of activity as local volunteers come together to collect, sort, pack and load the overwhelmingly generous donations which fill the showroom, kindly offered by Charltons of Boroughbridge, before the cycle is repeated as each new day brings a fresh influx of donations.”

Donated items include much needed items such as tinned goods, tea, coffee, thermal jackets and warm clothes, first aid items such as bandages, baby food, milk, nappies and wipes, blankets, duvets and sleeping bags (in good condition) and small items for children such as colouring books and pencils.

“The movement has grown rapidly over recent weeks,” added Jane.

“The showroom can accommodate 10-15 helpers at any point and is not only a venue for providing practical support for the refugees but also provides an opportunity for the local community to support one another in offering hope, motivation, and inspiration in a time of despair.”

All donations are taken from Boroughbridge to the central hub in Thirsk and from there they are transported to the Polish border and to Romania where they are distributed directly and immediately to where they are needed most.

“There have been touching stories of children asking to donate their own special items and choosing to spend their own time sorting and boxing donations and even writing notes of warmth and encouragement to add to the boxes are heartwarming and fill us hope for a kinder future,” added Jane.

“Special thanks must be given to local businesses including Boroughbridge Animal supplies, Yambits, Claire Marie ladies fashions, Boroughbridge Post Office and Morrison’s who have made heartfelt contributions which will be greatly appreciated when they are received by those who are in great need.”