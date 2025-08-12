Boroughbridge farmer creates fire break to stop combine harvester fire spreading
Fire crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to a combine harvester on fire in a field near Boroughbridge on Monday (August 11).
Firefighters were called to the incident at 3.55pm after calls from several members of the public.
Crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
The farmer was also in attendance and used their plough to create a fire break to prevent the fire spreading amongst stubble and crops.
Crews then used a thermal imaging camera to check for remaining hotspots.