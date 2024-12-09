Boost for passengers as Harrogate Bus Company announces expansion of routes
The deal between Transdev and Reliance Motor Services to buy buses and routes is for an undisclosed sum, with buses and routes changing hands on Sunday, 19 January 19, 2025.
The agreement involves Transdev’s York and Country subsidiary acquiring 11 buses from Reliance Motor Services, based at Sutton on the Forest north of York for 94 years, as well as its core network of bus routes serving Easingwold, Thirsk and Helmsley plus several villages north of York.
No jobs will be lost as a result of the agreement, and both Transdev and Reliance are committed to working together to ensure a smooth and effective transition for customers and colleagues.
Former Reliance routes which will become part of Transdev’s York and Country network include:
Dalesbus route 74 – on Saturdays between York, Harrogate, Otley, Ilkley, Bolton Abbey, Burnsall and Grassington.
Routes 30, 30X, 30XS and 30SE – linking Thirsk, Sowerby, Raskelf, Easingwold, Shipton and Skelton with York.
Route 31X – York and Country will now operate Reliance’s share of this joint route with East Yorkshire Buses, serving Kirkbymoorside, Helmsley, Ampleforth, Coxwold, Easingwold, Shipton, Skelton and York.
Return tickets issued by either operator will continue to be valid on both companies’ buses, as now.Route 40 – between Easingwold, Stillington, Huby, Sutton on the Forest, York Hospital and York city
centre.
School routes 155R and 162R – for students with travel permits, linking Huby and Alne with Outwood Academy Easingwold.
Other dedicated school and college bus services operated by Reliance under contract to North Yorkshire Council will remain with them.
Transdev Managing Director Henri Rohard said: "We are delighted to be looking forward to expanding our network of routes to the north of York, while welcoming new colleagues to our York and Country operation.
“This agreement demonstrates Transdev’s long-term commitment to develop our business here in North Yorkshire and the north of England.
"We’re looking forward to serving our new customers.”
Information: https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/