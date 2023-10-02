Boost for Harrogate food and drink sector as two new cafes are set to open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today has seen the balloons and bunting out for the launch of a lovely new independent cafe in Harrogate on the High Street in Starbeck.

Located at 67F High Street in the space vacated by Miller’s Cafe next to Starbeck Tandoori, Susie June's Cafe will offer both an eat in and takeaway service.

Meanwhile, a new shop is to open shortly on James Street in Harrogate.

Work has begun on converting the empty unit not far from Ogden’s Jewellers – which was formerly Paperchase - into a Cornish Bakery on this prestigious retail street.